Jenna Dewan’s New Boyfriend Steve Kazee Leaves Cheeky Comment on Instagram

Jenna Dewan’s boyfriend Steve Kazee is feeling the love. The actress’ new boyfriend left a cheeky comment on one of her Instagram posts in November, showcasing just how well their relationship is going.

In a post promoting her Danskin activewear line, Dewan shared a sultry photo of herself wearing a Danskin top and giving the camera a smoldering look. “Have you found your favorite yet??” she captioned the image.

Then came the Broadway star’s response: “Yes, I have.”

The post came on Nov. 17, with Kazee’s comment almost going unnoticed.

Dewan and Kazee began dating amid Dewan’s divorce from Channing Tatum. The couple has been linked since October, when reports started surfacing that Dewan had a new boyfriend, with one source claiming that they had “been dating for a couple months and she’s really happy.”

Since then, they’ve been spotted locking lips together on numerous occasions in public, like during their romantic trip to Palm Springs, California or at MLB star Nick Swisher’s 38th birthday party last weekend.

Dewan opened up about her new romance, telling reporters at the Baby2Baby Gala at 3 Labs in Culver City, California in November that “I am very happy” and that she is “really good.”

That same month, Kazee said in an interview about his role in a Los Angeles musical production of Love, Actually that he was a hopeless romantic.

“I was [a hopeless romantic] for a really long time and then I went through a phase where I tried to not be so much of a hopeless romantic, and then quickly realized that that world doesn’t suit me,” he told Us Weekly. “I’d much rather live in a world where hopeless romantics actually find it, that it’s a thing that actually exists, and I’ve started to look around and see some of my friends who I see in some of these loving relationships that are messy and have ups and downs, but at the end of the day, these two people love each other dearly.”

Dewan and Tatum announced their separation in April, telling fans that they had “lovingly” decided to split up and co-parent their 5-year-old daughter, Everly. Dewan officially filed for divorce in October, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Tatum has also moved on with his love life and is dating singer Jessie J. There seem to be no hard feelings between Dewan and Tatum amid their new romances, with Dewan sharing a message of “positive vibes” and “nothing but respect” about her ex-husband’s new girlfriend. Read more about that here.