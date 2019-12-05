Jenna Dewan and Boyfriend Steve Kazee Move Into New Home Together on Dewan’s 39th Birthday

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are taking yet another step in their relationship. According to TMZ, the couple is moving in together months after announcing that they were set to welcome a baby.

Dewan got to celebrate her birthday in a major way on Dec. 3, as it just so happened to mark the same day that she and Kazee were spotting moving into the home they now share together. TMZ reported that the Step Up actor was already living with Kazee, but she recently closed on this new Los Angeles home.

Dewan and Kazee are likely in full prep mode now as they prepare for their little one’s arrival. Back in September, the couple, who have been dating since mid-2018, announced that they were expecting their first child together (Dewan has a daughter, Everly, from her relationship with ex-husband Channing Tatum).

At the time, Kazee acknowledged the news on Instagram by showing off a beautiful photo of Dewan with her baby bump on display.

“Well…the news is out,” he wrote. “I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with.”

“Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine…her beautiful daughter,” Kazee continued to write about his partner and her daughter. “Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.”

More recently, on Dewan’s birthday, Kazee wrote a tribute to his partner in which he expressed how much he loves her.

“This woman. What an indelible mark she has placed on my heart,” he began his Instagram caption.

He then went on to say that her birthday was quite a busy one and even mentioned their recent move.

“Through it all I love catching eyes with her and knowing that she is the person I will be spending the rest of my life with,” he continued. “I couldn’t be more grateful that she was put on this earth and that we found each other through all the noise. I love you Jenna and I hope you have the happiest of birthdays!”