Jen Harley Won’t Face Charges for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Altercation

Jen Harley will reportedly not be facing charges over her domestic violence incident with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro last week.

Harley was arrested on June 24 when she allegedly assaulted Magro, with whom she shares an infant daughter named Ariaba. However, on Tuesday TMZ reported that Harley would not be charged for the attack, which was originally identified as domestic violence.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Justice Court told reporters that the case won’t be moving forward. It will officially be dropped later this month, but prosecutors have told the court that they have no intention of moving forward. As for why they’ve suddenly changed their minds, there is no word yet.

Harley was reportedly driving herself and Magro home from a barbecue at a friend’s house when the fight began. Their three-month-old daughter was in the backseat as she allegedly hit Magro in the face with serious force.

When the Jersey Shore star asked to get out of the car, Harley reportedly pulled over to oblige. However, while he was still tangled in the seatbelt, she took off, dragging him along beside the vehicle. Magro is said to have suffered some serious road-rash from the incident.

Harley spent two nights in jail before she was able to post bail and leave. Police reports later showed her claim that Magro had actually hit her first in their altercation in the car.

Meanwhile, Magro has missed several filming sessions of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 2, according to witnesses who spoke to Us Weekly. The reality star was in Vegas to work on the show, but thanks to his struggles with Harley, he could not make it.

“Ronnie stayed back,” an insider explained. “He’s recovering from his injuries. He was hurt pretty badly and needs the time to heal.”

The 32-year-old is reportedly focusing on his baby daughter in the wake of all the drama. Those close to him told TMZ that Magro hopes to hire a good family attorney to get joint custody of Ariana, so that she would not always be in the care of Harley going forward.

Harley and Magro have hardly stopped fighting since their relationship went public. It was a source of stress for Magro during the first season of Family Vacation, and has gone on to plague him since Ariana was born in April. Both of them have publicized evidence that the other has cheated on them, and as of now it appears they are merely co-parents, and not romantically involved.