Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Livingston Welcome Second Child

Jeff Goldblum is a dad once again!

The actor and his wife, Emilie Livingston welcomed their second child, River Joe, earlier this month.

Livingston announced her son’s arrival with a tweet, writing, “I can’t believe it’s been a week already!”

The parents, who also share 1-year-old son, Charlie, revealed the exciting pregnancy news in January with a photo of the expectant mother posing atop a barrel.

“Round and round we go!” she captioned the photo. “I’m 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I’m SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April #growingfamily #love.”

The 64-year-old confirmed the sex of their second child at Vanity Fair‘s post-Oscars party in late February.

When asked if the couple was having a boy, he responded, “I’m getting chills. Yes.”

I can’t believe it’s been a week already! River Joe Goldblum was… https://t.co/VmalcyOEm1 — Emilie Goldblum (@emchka) April 14, 2017

