Janet Jackson Splits From Husband Wissam Al Mana Three Months After Birth of First Child

Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are parting ways after five years of marriage, multiple outlets report.

The couple welcomed their first child, Eissa, on January 3, 2017.

Al Mana, 41, is Jackson’s third husband, after singer James DeBarge and dancer Rene Elizondo.

The 50-year-old pop star wed the businessman in 2012.

Jackson is expected to continue living in London with their son. Neither spouse has released a statement confirming the split.

