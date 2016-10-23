Janet Jackson Shows off Baby Bump While Shopping in London

A photo posted by Ramses F. (@kingramsesfresh1) on Oct 21, 2016 at 5:52pm PDT

Janet Jackson was out and about the other day, not only showing off her affinity for flowers, but showing off her beautiful pregnant glow, according to Us Weekly.

The 50-year-old pop star was out and about wearing a super comfy-looking sweater and long skirt. She even wore her hair back in a headband and sported a cowl to keep away the chilly London air. She looked amazing while she shopped for fresh cut flowers.

Janet Jackson out shopping for flowers in London❤️ pic.twitter.com/30Tf8XbzRC — Baby Al Mana (@still_Hidin) October 20, 2016

The pop diva recently announced her pregnancy with husband Wissam Al Mana back in May. This is the singers first child and it’s clear that the two are ecstatic about expanding their family.

“Janet is super excited,” said a source close to Jackson. “She’s doing great. She’s so happy and her husband is so happy. Janet feels really strong and she’s just so excited for the baby to come. She feels like this is one of the best things ever to happen to her!”

The news of the pregnancy came as a bit of a shock to Jackson’s many fans. She first made her announcement on Facebook, saying that due to the happy news, she would, sadly, have to delay the last leg of her Unbreakable tour.

This isn’t the first time the pop star has shown off her growing bump. She was spotted shopping for baby furniture in London last month.