Jamie Foxx Reportedly Declares He’s Single Amid Katie Holmes Romance

Jamie Foxx reportedly said he is now single at a charity Oscars gala on Sunday, Feb. 24, after a famously private relationship with Katie Holmes.

The Oscar winner reportedly told fellow attendees at the third annual Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala Supporting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at the Beverly Whilshire Hotel.

“It was very nonchalant,” a source told Us Weekly. “While he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line ‘I’m single.’”

Another source told Hollywood Life Foxx shared the relationship status before he started to sing.

“Right before he sang, he told the crowd he’s single,” the eyewitness told Hollywood Life. “He had a lot of women on stage and danced with them! He told the crowd, ‘I’m single.’”

The site also published photos of Foxx, 51, hanging out with Jessica Szohr, 33, his co-star in the upcoming sports comedy All-Star Weekend, at Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party at the Chateau Marmont.

Holmes, 40 and Foxx have been linked since at least 2013, but famously kept their relationship quiet until the two were seen laughing together at Clive Davis’ 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala in January 2018. They were last seen together during a romantic vacation in Miami in December 2018.

The two worked overtime to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. PEOPLE reported that Holmes was not happy with Davis, who called her out for switching seats before Davis introduced Foxx at the event.

“This lady left the room right when I was going to introduce her, she was sitting at that table right with Jamie Foxx and everyone else,” Davis told the crowd. “If you’re going to sit together what better night than tonight?”

In February 2018, Foxx was on ESPN during NBA All-Star Weekend and was asked about the relationship. Instead of answering the question, Foxx pulled off his headset and left the interview.

There were once rumors they got engaged after Holmes was spotted wearing a diamond ring when they were both in New Orleans filming different movies. Her representative told PEOPLE the ring was just a prop, adding Holmes is “not engaged to anyone besides her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O’Connell.”

However, since Foxx and Holmes were last seen together, Foxx was spotted with other women, including model Olivia Culpo and actress Cara Santana.

“Jamie does care for her, but his recent behavior makes people question that,” an insider told Us Weekly in January.

Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corrine Foxx, 25, and Annalise Bishop, 9. Holmes and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, share 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS