Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Spend Romantic Weekend Together

Officially, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are still keeping their relationship under wraps, but that doesn’t mean word won’t get out.

The two, who have reportedly been dating for four years, spent a romantic weekend together at the chic Shutters on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica, California, according to Page Six.

A source told the publication that the two looked concerned with being spotted out in public.

“They were so awkward, looking around so much to make sure no one was watching them,” the insider said.

The source also added that Foxx and Holmes were seen strolling outside the hotel by the beach. Foxx had his arm around Holmes’ waist, and he reportedly wore the hood of his sweatshirt to evade detection.

Last week, Holmes was spotted at Foxx’s 50th birthday party, flaming the fire around their romance rumors.

According to ET Online, sources at the party revealed that Holmes was present, wearing a dress and a pearl necklace. They also claimed that during a song that contained the lyrics “I love you,” Foxx looked directly into Holmes’ eyes as he sang along.

Other guests who attended the festive celebration were Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey McGuire and Garcelle Beauvais, who stared with Foxx on The Jamie Foxx Show. Rappers Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Ludacris were also reported to be in attendance.

“Jamie definitely was looking and smiling at [Holmes] the majority of the night,” a separate source told reporters. “Even when on stage he would look over and point at her and then smile. She would smile back. They sat together at the table for about 30 minutes together until she left with Leo.”

Earlier this year, the pair was photographed out to dinner, looking very relaxed and clearly comfortable in each other’s company. They are also said to have celebrated New Year’s 2017 together in Miami, and it’s rumored that Foxx surprised Holmes on her 38th birthday this past December by taking her to Mexico.