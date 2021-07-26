Issa Rae Surprises Fans With Photos From Intimate Wedding to Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame

✖

Issa Rae is a married woman! The Insecure star and co-creator shocked fans on Monday when she revealed she secretly married her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame on Sunday, July 25. Rae shared news of the nuptials by way of sharing photos from her stunning private ceremony in the South of France.

In the "impromptu photo shoot," photographed by Lauren Fair, Rae could be seen wearing a stunning custom strapless Vera Wang wedding gown as she posed throughout the grounds of the Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat-located wedding venue. In one image, Rae could be seen posing on a balcony with the jaw-dropping scenery in front of her, the actress, in a second image, standing inside with her veil on. Fair also snapped several images of Rae with her bridesmaids, who wore matching mauve dresses and held smaller versions of her rose bouquet. The final three images were snapshots of Rae and her now-husband, who donned a red velvet suit by Dolce & Gabbana for their big day.

"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom [Vera Wang] dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband," Rae captioned the post. "Big thanks to [White Eden Weddings] for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."

News of her marriage sparked a flurry of responses from her followers, with Rae's makeup artist Joanna Simkin writing, "Love you two so much. The most magical day, and so honored to witness all of the beauty and love. You two are the most beautiful." Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary commented, "ISSAAAA OMG!!! Congratulations!!!!!!! You are an absolute vision!!!! So so so overjoyed for you!!!!" Ashley Nicole Black, meanwhile, wrote, "You're always stunning, but that picture of you with that lady's husband has the most glow. Congrats!"

The couple's romantic private ceremony came after Rae's Insecure costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji confirmed to Entertainment Tonight back in March 2019 that Rae and Diame were engaged. Although Rae never confirmed the engagement news herself, Ellis and Orji told ET at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards that they were "very excited for her." Ellis said they "all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways."