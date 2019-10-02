Is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Split Fake? Social Media Thinks So

It was reported on Tuesday that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking a break after over two years of dating, but some fans aren’t convinced that the couple’s split is for real. On Wednesday, after waking up to the news, several people took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the couple’s current status, with a number speculating that the split is a PR stunt. One of the biggest factors contributing to this belief is that Scott is releasing new music on Friday and appeared to promote said music shortly after his and Jenner’s breakup was reported.

Kylie & Travis split up right before his new single Friday? — Tajon (@tajonamir) October 2, 2019

Is this Kylie Travis break up promo for Highest in the Room? — 💗 (@Laina117) October 2, 2019

My thoughts on Kylie & Travis – His album drops on Friday, common kris Jenner works in mysterious ways — sami (@thatssosami) October 2, 2019

Several people also pointed to Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, who has been accused in the past of orchestrating events in her family member’s lives to improve ratings for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kris writing the “Kylie + Travis” treatment for the next season of #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/DOR1Y7J3Gh — NINJETTI (@bkdudeeee) October 2, 2019

rude of kris jenner to leak the news of the kylie-travis breakup to tmz while i’m trying to learn federal question jurisdiction pic.twitter.com/gV5dplNLHz — spooky mollz 👻 (@mollypodlesny) October 2, 2019

Not y’all falling for this Kylie Travis kuwtk storyline pic.twitter.com/fqedh1ZFVJ — Tokyo Toni reaction videos (@tokyotonilite) October 2, 2019

Kris Jenner said that the Jordyn Woods situation was dying down and they needed more content for KUWTK so she told Kylie to break up with Travis Scott. — TJones (@lakersjonesjr) October 2, 2019

Sources told TMZ that Jenner and Scott decided to take some space a few weeks ago and that they had been trying to make their relationship work “for a while.” Their last public appearance was on Aug. 28 for the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, which the duo attended with their daughter, 1-year-old Stormi.

“They are taking some time but not done,” a source told PEOPLE. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Jenner’s fans initially began speculating about a breakup in mid-September when the 22-year-old shared an Instagram photo from her closet and followers noticed that a framed photo of Jenner and Scott that used to sit on a shelf in the space was now absent. After the rumor began, Jenner shared a photo of herself, Scott and Stormi to her Instagram Story that appeared to put down the speculation.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz