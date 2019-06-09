Irina Shayk Working Through Bradley Cooper Breakup, Photos Show

Irina Shayk is not letting her breakup with Bradley Cooper keep her from her work, as she revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Shayk and Cooper reportedly split this week following several months of tension between them, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. Insiders say the model moved out of Cooper’s mansion, but she did not skulk off to mourn by herself. On Saturday, Shayk posted photos and videos revealing that she is hard at work on a photoshoot up in Iceland.

Shayk, 33 years old, posted one photo of herself on a stony shore, with huge chunks of ice visible across the water. She wore a grey sweater off the shoulder and matching grey socks, and she turned to look at the camera. Shayk tagged the Italian cashmere brand Falconeri, suggesting that they are behind her soft, subdued look here.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story, Shayk showed an even more contemplative side of her trip. On Saturday, she posted videos and snapshots of rushing waterfalls and streams. The landscape was made up of breathtaking cliffs and lush greenery — the perfect place to do some thinking after a difficult time at home.

Shayk and Cooper reportedly broke up for good on Thursday. The couple has been together for four years and share a 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. A source close to them told Entertainment Tonight that they have had problems for a while, but after their breakup, they are actually on good terms.

“Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have had problems for a while and decided it was best to end their relationship,” the insider said. “The two have nothing but love and respect for one another, but realized their relationship ran its course and the best thing to do was keep it amicable for their daughter.”

“The split is new for them and having a daughter involved makes it hard, but they’ve been doing a great job of co-parenting and will continue to do so as their daughter is their No. 1 priority,” the source went on. “The couple isn’t sure that the split will be forever, they just knew at this time, being apart was for the best.”

Another source told the outlet that Shayk and Cooper’s breakup was “no surprise” to those who knew them best. Nor was it a surprise to many of Cooper’s biggest fans, who have been suggesting that the actor’s faithfulness was failing ever since his performance at the Oscars with Lady Gaga. However, no sources have mentioned anything about the A Star Is Born drama in the wake of the split.

“They haven’t been getting along for quite some time and seemed to be holding on to their relationship for the sake of their daughter,” the source said simply. “Those closest to them had high hopes that when Bradley completed promoting A Star Is Born, they would find time to work out their differences, but things only got worse.”