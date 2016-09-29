Insiders Reveal Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Had ‘Heated, Screaming’ Fights About How to Raise Their Kids

(Photo: Instagram / @joliepittdiary)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s split was caused by “differences in lifestyle and parenting,” a source revealed.

According to UsWeekly, multiple insiders report that the couple has disagreed on how to raise their six children for the entirety of their relationship, a tension that often erupted in “heated, screaming” fights between the parents.

The actors share six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Jolie is seeking full physical custody of them according to court documents.

It has been reported that the actress was prompted to file for divorce after an agressive exchange between her husband and their oldest child that occurred on their private plane and is being investigated as possible child abuse, but sources reveal the separation was a long time coming.

“Brad wants them to have a normal upbringing and worries that they’ll come out spoiled, elitist and not grounded,” a source revealed in 2009 when discussions about their lifestyle came up. “But Angie feels they should be ‘children of the world.’ They argue about it all the time: heated, screaming fights.”

The family homeschools the children since they move between their multiple international homes throughout the year.