Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor Are Officially Divorcing, and It's Getting Messy

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor are going through some issues. According to TMZ, Taylor filed for divorce in January, more than eight months before they announced their separation. In new documents obtained by TMZ, Taylor accuses the former NBA player of being jealous about her fame and feeling insecure about being good enough for her, despite earning a lot of money playing basketball. Taylor also claims Shumpert would be annoyed when they would attend public events together, and photographers would ask him to step out of frame.

Taylor, 32, reportedly wanted to keep the divorce filing private as long as possible, initially choosing to file with her initials. But Shumpert's recent filing in the divorce proceedings included full names, making the divorce public. Taylor claimed that Shumpert, 33, began sending her negative text messages with manipulative language in response to her being in the spotlight.

"Ms. Taylor has tried to resolve this matter amicably and privately in order to protect all parties involved, particularly the parties' minor children," Taylor's lawyer, Tanya Mitchell Graham, told TMZ. Ms. Taylor requests that the parties' privacy be respected such that the parties and their minor children are not negatively impacted, and the parties' divorce can be finalized."

According to RadarOnline, Taylor asked a judge to seal all records pertaining to the divorce to avoid "undue embarrassment" after accusing Sumpert of leaving her and their children in an under-construction him while he lives in a fully renovated pad. "Due to the private and sensitive information contained in the parties financial and settlement documents, public access to these documents will result in harm to the parties and their minor children. If the public has access to these documents, it could lead to substantial intrusions upon the lives of the parties and their minor children," Taylor's lawyer Shantanece Ellis said.

RadarOnline also reported that Shumpert demanded that Taylor be ordered to produce a series of financial documents ahead of their court hearing. He attacked his estranged wife for allegedly failing to turn over financial information. He claimed she turned over her Financial Affidavit but failed to sign, date or notarize the document. Shumpert claimed Taylor listed her salary and wages but failed to attach any wage statements.

Shumpert and Taylor got married in October 2016 and have two children together. The former NBA star played for multiple teams from 2011 to 2021 and won an NBA championship when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Shumpert also competed on ABC's Dancing with the Stars and won the 30th season with Daniella Karagach. Taylor is a singer who has released three studio albums that have reached the top 20 on the Billboard Top 200 charts. She has also appeared in notable movies such as Coming 2 America, White Men Can't Jump and A Thousand and One.