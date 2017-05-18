Ian Somerhalder Posts Touching Birthday Tribute to Wife Nikki Reed

Nikki Reed celebrated her 29th birthday Wednesday, and the actress’ husband, Ian Somerhalder, shared a sweet birthday tribute to his wife that will melt your heart.

Somerhalder used Instagram to celebrate his wife, posting a series of photos of the pair along with a lengthy caption praising Reed.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing human I know,” the actor began. “Today, we celebrate you. For an innumerable amount of reasons I couldn’t even begin to describe, as all of those who know you and those who even don’t know you, would agree. It’s your day. The love and light you radiate to the world shines like a beacon for all to see. Its that love and light that guides me to the safe shores of home from the turbulent and sometimes treacherous waters of life.”

Reed is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, and the pair shared the news with another adorable Instagram post earlier this month.

“Thank you for your tireless pursuit of spreading good, being an instrument of change and seamlessly weaving the complex threads of our lives together into the warmest, softest and most magical blanket,” Somerhalder continued. “Every day I get to watch you being you I’m constantly reminded of your beauty and prowess and how lucky I am to share this life with you. Love, Ian.”

