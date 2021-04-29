How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Acknowledged Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10th Anniversary

✖

Relationships seem to be mending amongst the royal family. After a tumultuous two years of what seems and feels like severed family relationships between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles, things may be on the up for them all. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "privately congratulated" Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton for their 10th wedding anniversary according to Us Weekly.

The sweet couple shared a photo of themselves in matching blue outfits to their Instagram profile with a simple caption that celebrates their 10 years together. Several fans flooded the comment section to send them congratulatory wishes as well with one person writing, "Beautiful! Happy Anniversary! A fairytale marriage just like your lovely grandparents, William," while someone else echoed, "Sending all the love to this amazing couple! Here is to many more Years [champagne and red heart emojis] And thank you for those stunning photos!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

The couple followed it up with a video of their family, including their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as they thanked everyone who congratulated them on the years. "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C," the caption read.

Things have been a little rough around the edges for both of the royal pairs when it comes to their family relationship. When Markle and Harry got married in 2018, it was rumored that there was a tiff between Middleton and Markle ahead of the actress's special day. As time has passed, and since Markle and Harry's sitdown interview with Oprah Winfrey, it was confirmed that they were in fact at odds just days before the royal wedding. More clarity was revealed in their interview on why Harry and Markle chose to step down from their royal titles and even altogether, and since then that seemed to cause even more rift between the family members.

However, after the passing of Prince Philip, it seems as if both Harry and William may be trying to work things out after they were seen walking together at the funeral. While it was a quick trip for Harry before he returned back home to the states, he did say that he was hoping with time they would all be able to come together again and see eye-to-eye after everyones wounds heal.