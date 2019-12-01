How Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrated Their First Thanksgiving as a Married Couple

Chris Pratty and Katherine Schwarzenegger spent their first Thanksgiving as a married couple together this week and it looked like a happy family affair. In photos on Instagram they could be seen among the guests at Maria Shriver’s house, smiling alongside her massive family. Fans were swooned for the sweet family holiday.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot back in June, after just over a year of dating. However, their marriage stood up to the real test this week as Pratt accompanied Schwarzenegger to her mother’s house for Thanksgiving. The two showed up in an Instagram post by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., along with Shriver, Kennedy’s wife Cheryl Hines and Schwarzenegger’s sister, Christina.

The photo also included Pratt’s 7-year-old son, Jack, showing that the actor was not the only newcomer to the family. Pratt shares Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, who was nowhere to be seen.

The gathering took place on Friday, according to a report by The Daily Mail. Pratt tried to keep it low key as he arrived at Shriver’s home in southern California, wearing an over-sized gray hoodie zipped up to his face, with the hood pulled over a black baseball hat and sunglasses.

All in all, Pratt and Schwarzenegger seem to be doing a pretty seamless job of blending their respective families. The two got together just months after Pratt split from Faris in 2017. As their divorce was finalized, Faris began a relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett. She had custody of Jack on Father’s Day of 2018, which was reportedly when Pratt and Schwarzenegger had one of their first dates.

The couple moved fast, getting engaged in January and married on June 8 in Montecito, California. They are a fan-favorite celebrity couple, and are on good terms with Faris as well.

“Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing,’” Faris revealed on her podcast back in January. “And I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister.’”

As for Faris, she and Barrett are reportedly moving on to the next step too, as Faris wore a massive diamond ring in a recent video published by TMZ. When asked if they were “ready for the big day,” Faris reportedly dodged the question, answering “no,” but she has said that she is committed to Barrett.

“I will say, I believe in love and monogamy, and I believe in the commitment… with a relationship,” Faris said on Laura Wasser’s podcast back in April. “But I do struggle — having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura — with the idea of our legal system… I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level… There’s a lot there, you can’t just…”