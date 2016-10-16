Hilary Duff Has Confirmed She is Dating Fitness Trainer Jason Walsh

Date night with J ❤️ A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 16, 2016 at 10:14am PDT

Hilary Duff just went public with her relationship with Jason Walsh. Duff shared a sweet photo of the pair kissing captioning, “Date night with J.”

Back in June on Good Day New York, Duff was asked about the fitness trainer in which she nonchalantly replied, “We’ve known each other for a really long time and he’s a great guy and we have a lot of fun together. It’s nice to have that excitement in my life.”

This is the first relationship Duff has been in since her 2014 split from Mike Comrie back in 2014.

Duff and Comire share a 4-year-old named Luca.