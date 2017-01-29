Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together

Hillary Duff and Matthew Koma made their first official red carpet appearance together on Saturday evening during Entertainment Tonight’s pre-SAG Awards party.

The couple donned all black outfits at the Chateau Marmont and even posed for pictures on the carpet together.

Since her split from Mike Comrie back in 2014, Duff has tried the dating game but to no luck. According to E! News, the star says she snagged a few Tinder dates the following year, but didn’t feel any connections with the prospects.

“I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to,” Duff admitted. “I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate.”

While she went into the New Year as a single woman and called it quits after five months with Jason Walsh, Duff has no complaints. She is best friends with her ex-husband, with whom the two share a son, Luca.

“Mike’s amazing. We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives. I wouldn’t choose anyone else to co-parent with,” she told Cosmo. “We are really good friends and care a lot about each other.”

