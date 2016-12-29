Hilaria Baldwin Responds To Body Shamers

…and the after party begins….🐮🌙🍼 A photo posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Sep 23, 2016 at 7:25pm PDT

Now, if you want to work out with me…wonderful! If not, just enjoy my other crazy pics…and if nothing appeals to you, unfollow. I just want you to be happy and I hope you want me to be happy🙏🏼. Whether you like it or not, this is me. Namaste 💜 A photo posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Sep 23, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT

Hilaria Baldwin is taking a stand against body shamers. Earlier this month Baldwin welcomed her son Leonardo into the world – but that wasn’t enough for the internet to start bashing her.

According to Us Weekly, the mother of three took to social media to post about her workout routine before commenters told her she should be spending time with her children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Baldwin posted on Instagram a lengthy explanation about why she is so quick to get back to the gym. She explains, “I don’t want to sit down, lay down and do nothing. That’s not what my body is telling me it wants and needs. If this negativity has been your way of caring: thank you. But I promise I’m fine.”