HGTV Released Huge Details on the Future of ‘Flip or Flop’

Following the success of Christina and Tarek El Moussa‘s home renovation series, Flip or Flop, the Scripps network confirmed Thursday plans to produce five additional versions of the beloved HGTV show.

After a tumultuous few months the El Moussas have had with a very public divorce that dominated the headlines, PEOPLE reveals that Scripps is now looking to broaden the franchise name with new couples in new cities.

One of the spin-offs will take place in Vegas with power couple, Aubrey and Bristol Marunde, who have renovated more than 140 homes. Aubrey is a realtor and designer, while husband, Bristol is a general contractor and MMA fighter, which can came handy in the demolition.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Aubrey says she’s “one of the best” real estate agents in Sin City, while her husband touts their collaboration as a “huge advantage” for their business. Aside from sharing a passion for their work, the two are also parents to young boys, Kale and Kane.

HGTV and Scripps announced they will roll out the new Flip or Flop spin-offs in Atlanta (summer 2017), Fort Worth, Nashville and Chicago, along with more episodes of the original with the El Moussas.

In a preview clip for the show premiering tonight at 9 p.m. EST, the couple can be seen taking on “properties that others won’t touch” as they encounter nasty things like mold and a half-dead cockroach.

