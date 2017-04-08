Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares a Video of His First Ever ‘Diaper-Ing’ Attempt

One day after being eliminated on Dancing with the Stars, Maksim Chmerkovskiy is focusing all of his attention on becoming a first-time daddy.

DWTS professionals Maksim and his fiancée Peta Murgatroyd are expecting their first child together in January and the couple has plenty to learn, including how to change a diaper.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to E! News, Chmerkovskiy has already started practice and shared a video on his Instagram of his first ever “diaper-ing” attempt.

“Thank you @goodmorningamerica for hundreds of @pampersus and I want to show you that I’m taking this seriously! Here’s my first attempt at diaper-ing…” he captioned the video, using the hashtags, “#workinprogress #thankgodmommyhasthishandled.”

He used his hand as a pretend baby and put it in the middle of the diaper pretending his two fingers were the baby’s legs. For his first attempt, we have to say he did a great job!

Murgatroyd shared a picture of her fiancé with the wrapped diaper, captioning the pic, “Practice makes perfect Daddy.”