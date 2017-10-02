Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby Boy

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are proud parents!

Montag and Pratt welcomed a baby boy into the world. Us Weekly exclusively reports that Gunner Stone is the couple’s first child after eight years of marriage.

Born at 3:06 p.m, Gunner weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. The infant is said to have blond hair and blue eyes.

“Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon,” the couple’s rep exclusively tells Us.

Montag and Pratt announced they were expecting in April. Pratt said he was still half-asleep when Montag told him the happy news this spring, telling Us Weekly that she was “just standing there.”

“The look on her face, I can’t even describe it,” he said. “She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.”

In May, the couple who met on the set of The Hills announced they were having a boy, much to their delight.

“It was in my heart to have a boy,” Montag told Us Weekly. “I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, ‘Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care.’”

She added that the new parents plan on having more kids in the future and that she’s hoping for a girl the next time around.

“I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son,” she said. “I’m hoping to God that we don’t just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son. I thought it’d be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close.”

The happy moment marks a turning point for the couple, who ten years ago on The Hills would dredge themselves in drama with Lauren Conrad. Montag recently met up with Kristin Cavallari, another alum from the MTV hit, at her pop-up Uncommon James shop in L.A. — so can we expect a playdate anytime soon?

Pratt joked to E! News about the kids getting together, saying, “We got NFL superstar [Jay Cutler], Kristin Cavallari. Go marry into that family, please. And Kristin hooked Heidi and I up, so it would make sense.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @heidipratt