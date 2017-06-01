Watch: Heidi Montag Reveals What She Thinks Spencer Pratt Will Be Like as a Dad

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child, a boy, in October, and Montag revealed in a recent interview with E! News that she thinks Pratt will be a wonderful father.

“Spencer is going to bring a lot of strength. I think that he’s very loving. He’s very loyal. He has a great heart. He’s very genuine. He’s smart. He’s got a great heart,” the reality star said. “Spencer’s going to be a really great model. He’s going to be very active in our son’s life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Heidi Montag Shows off Her Growing Baby Bump as She Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day as a Mom-To-Be

Montag noted that while Pratt wanted a girl, the couple is thrilled to be welcoming a son into their family and Pratt is looking forward to playing sports and doing activities with their son.

“I thought he’d be more excited to have the boy,” she explained. “He said, ‘But I did want a little Heidi.’ “

Montag added that she wants to be “the ultimate mom” to their child, and has even gotten some tips on motherhood from former The Hills co-stars Audrina Patridge and Kristin Cavallari, although there are other co-stars she hasn’t heard from.

“Not Whitney [Port], surprisingly,” Montag said. “But I guess we’re not really friends anyway. And obviously, not Lauren [Conrad].”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KennyWadeMusic

Related:

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Are Having a Baby Boy

Heidi Montag Shows off Growing Baby Bump While Competing in Taco Bell Challenge

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Expecting First Child