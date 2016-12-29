Heidi Montag Hopes to Get Pregnant Sooner Rather Than Later

(Photo: Twitter / @UsWeekly)

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have been married since 2009, and now they are at a point where Montag hopes to have a child in the next couple of years. This has been a touchy issue for the couple for years, but it seems that Montag is ready to take the next step.

“I am writing a coffee table wife type of book. It’s more like a fun project, something I enjoy doing and then I’m getting ready to be a mom hopefully next year,” The Hills alum said, according to Us Weekly. “So that is going to be my main priority and full-time job.”

Pratt, however, has been publically against having a kid for a while. When the two appeared on Marriage Boot Camp, they spoke with a counselor about this issue between them. At the time, Pratt agreed that he was very much “baby blocking.”

“You know, I had to pray to get my husband to even … agree to have a kid and so this whole journey over the last few years… I had to do,” Montag continued.

So, it seems that Pratt is currently onboard with adding another member to their family. Hopefully, everything goes according to plan for Montag, though she even admits that sometimes, it takes a lot of hard work to even get pregnant, saying “not everyone can just have kids whenever they want.”