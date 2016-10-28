Heidi Klum Gushes Over Boyfriend Vito Schnabel

Heidi Klum is currently dating art dealer Vito Schnabel, and the supermodel told E! News that the pair are going strong.

“I’m having a lot of fun with him,” Klum said at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles Thursday night. “I do—what can I say?”

The supermodel has been dating Schnable since March 2014, and when asked if something would be happening in the future, she skillfully danced around the question.

“A lot of things are happening right now,” Klum said. “What else needs to happen? Everything is great the way things are.”

The Project Runway host also spoke about her Halloween costume for this year, revealing that she has been working on the ensemble since June.

“The costume is hopefully ready, but you never know if it actually works out because when you build prosthetics and when there are so many things that have to be made on the day that have never been tried out before, you just never know,” she said.

Klum has long been known for her outrageous Halloween looks and hosts an annual party to celebrate the holiday. Her first party was held years ago at New York’s Hudson Hotel, and the model noted that her lack of costume was a bit of a letdown.

“I was so mad that he didn’t have a costume on because my invitation always says, ‘If you don’t have a costume, I’m not going to let you in,” she recalled.