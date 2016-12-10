Harry Potter Star Matthew Lewis Is Engaged

Sorry, ladies! It looks like one of the Harry Potter stars now belongs to just one lady.

Matthew Lewis, aka Neville Longbottom, is now engaged to Angela Jones. We are so excited for the couple! You can see an official ring picture here.

According to TMZ and Daily Mail, Lewis popped the question last month and she, obviously, said yes!

Jones is an event planner at Universal Studios which is where the couple actually met. So yes, if that is how the two met, then it is definitely meant to be. Quite fitting to say the least.

This will be Jones’ second marriage, as she recently got divorced in July.

And how about we all take a moment to watch Lewis’ greatest Harry Potter moment:

Are you excited to see the Harry Potter star engaged?

