Halsey Sparks Pregnancy Rumors in Latest Photos With Boyfriend Evan Peters

Fans suspect Halsey might be pregnant after the latest paparazzi photos emerged. The singer was spotted with boyfriend Evan Peters on Sunday, and he made a distinctive gesture towards her belly that left many people scratching their chins. Some are hoping the young couple has a baby on the way.

Halsey and Peters have a fan-favorite love story going back years, in many ways. The two have only been dating in earnest since October, but many fans suspect it has been longer.

Those rumors were bolstered on Sunday as new pregnancy speculation was raised. The two were out in Santa Monica, California on Sunday when they were photographed in a parking lot. There, Peters could be seen placing his hand on Halsey’s midsection while she did the same, in a gesture that many people only associate with pregnant women.

Another picture showed the two of them kissing while Peters rested his hands on Halsey’s hips. She was wearing a loose, patterned jumpsuit that gave little away, but many fans were still convinced by the hand gesture alone.

Halsey’s love for Peters is well-documented, which fans love. As far back as 2012, Halsey would occasionally tweet about her attraction to the actor, before she herself was even famous.

“Petition for Evan Peters to date me,” she wrote in 2013.

“I’m a f—ing liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters,” she added the next year. “I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f—!”

For years, that attraction was one-sided as Peters was engaged to actress Emma Roberts. However, after the two split up earlier this year, he began spending time with Halsey.

Halsey, meanwhile, has a tumultuous dating history of her own. The singer had a highly-publicized breakup with rapper G-Eazy, complete with a soulful breakup ballad performed on SNL, and earlier this year she dated rapper Yungblud briefly as well. She was linked to Machine Gun Kelly at one point as well.

With all of that in the past, Halsey appears happy with Peters, so it might not be such a surprise if she found herself pregnant. The two took things public in October, though they were spotted together months before that. Fans have no way of knowing for sure how long they have been together, how close they have gotten or what their goals are in terms of family and commitment.

Halsey and Peters had fun with their relationship reveal last month, using Halloween as an opportunity to have some fun photo ops. They dressed up as Sonny and Cher for the red carpet premiere of American Horror Story, ensuring that they would be in costume in many of their first public pictures together.

So far, Halsey and peters have not commented on the pregnancy rumors.