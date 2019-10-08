Hailey Baldwin Posts Absolutely Stunning First Look Photo in Her Wedding Dress

The first look at the dress Hailey Baldwin wore to her wedding with Justin Bieber is finally here. In a series of Instagram posts, the bride showed off the amazing gown from her September 30th wedding at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

“[Virgil Abloh] thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress,” Baldwin wrote, thanking dress designer Off White’s Virgil Abloh. “You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.”

Fans were absolutely in love with it. “oh my God this dress is everything!!!!!! you look absolutely stunning,” one wrote.

“This dress is everything babe, we are so proud of you,” another said. “The most stunning bride EVERRRRRR,” one commenter said. “Oh my lord!!!!! Lace on lace… gorgeous!!,” a fourth wrote.

Baldwin shared several other photos from her wedding day, as well. In one, she posted a photo of her kissing Bieber with the words “Til death do us part” on the dress’ trail. She commented, “last Monday was the most special day of my life.”

In a third Instagram post, she shared a photo of the two embracing and then a second shot of just their hands showing off their wedding rings. “9.30.19,” she captioned it with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram 9.30.19 ❤️ A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Oct 7, 2019 at 2:02pm PDT

The couple was officially married last September in a New York City courthouse, but soon after started planning for a ceremony that they could share with their friends and family. There were reportedly 154 guests at the wedding, including plenty of celebrity guests.

The location in the lowcountry of South Carolina along the May River is a favorite of Bieber’s. “The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin. He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage,” an insider said.