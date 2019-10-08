Hailey Baldwin Reveals First Look Photo of Wedding, Featuring Justin Bieber and Just 5 Words

The first official photos from Hailey and Justin Bieber‘s wedding are here, and fans are already tearing up. The model shared a shot of their special day on Instagram on Monday afternoon, calling the nuptials “the most special day of my life.”

Hailey Baldwin officially became Hailey Bieber last Monday, in a wedding ceremony that fans have been dying to see. On Monday, she gave them their first chance, posting a black-and-white picture from the ceremony of a lifetime. It showed her and Justin Bieber sharing a kiss outside of a church, with her long train in the foreground.

“Till death do us part,” it read on the lace.



From first impressions, it looks like the couple had a relatively traditional wedding. This makes sense, especially since they bonded over their faith. Baldwin’s father is Stephen Baldwin, the youngest of the family and a born-again Christian and a minister of the faith.

As such, the wedding photo shows the young couple outside of a church at a time when many celebrities are opting for more exotic wedding locations. They were married at the Montage Palmetto Bluffs resort in South Carolina. Baldwin posted a few more photos throughout the afternoon, showing off her elaborate dress and some staged photos as well.

Baldwin gave a shout-out to the designer behind her dress, Virgil Abloh on Instagram. She thanked the fashion icon for “making my vision come to life,” adding: “I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.”

Finally, she posted two photos of herself and Bieber after the ceremony. One showed them locked in another passionate kiss, highlighting Baldwin’s backless dress, while the other showed their hands together, both with brand new wedding rings adorning them. Baldwin was reportedly wearing $123,000 worth of jewelry on her big day.

Baldwin and Bieber were already married in September of 2018 at a courthouse in New York City. With the vows out of the way, they set about preparing an official ceremony last week, with their friends and family in attendance.

According to a report by PEOPLE, there were just 154 guests at the wedding, making it small and intimate for the global superstars.

The report also noted that the Montage Palmetto Bluffs is a special place for Bieber, who has been vacationing there for years. It made a fitting choice to get some relative privacy and join their families together.

“The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin. He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage,” an insider said.