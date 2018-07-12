Hailey Baldwin Bought Justin Bieber His Own Diamond Ring After Their Engagement

Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin in the Bahamas on July 7 with a massive diamond ring, and it seems the model has returned the favor, purchasing Bieber his own sparkling accessory after the pair returned to the United States.

The Blast reports that the couple visited Pristine Jewelers in New York City, where Bieber had originally purchased Baldwin’s engagement ring, to grab a few more pieces to celebrate their news.

Baldwin reportedly picked up a diamond ring featuring the initials “JB” for Bieber along with a diamond ring for herself which reads, “Baby.” Whether that’s a reference to Bieber’s hit song of the same name or simply a nickname is currently unclear.

The 21-year-old also dropped off her 7-carat oval engagement ring to be re-sized and to have a few more stones added, and her fiancé purchased a 33-carat diamond encrusted Patek Philippe watch.

Baldwin’s ring has been estimated to have a value of around $2 million and features a massive center stone sitting on a pavé band.

The couple showed off Baldwin’s new bling walking in New York, with the model donning a white jacket, denim shorts, black crop top and black sneakers. Baldwin pulled her blonde hair up into a bun and kept her jewelry minimal, wearing earrings and a watch to set off her new ring.

After reports surfaced of the pair’s engagement, Bieber confirmed the news with a post on Instagram in which he gushed over his bride-to-be.

“Listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” he wrote. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!”

The 24-year-old continued, “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!”

“Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @justinbieber