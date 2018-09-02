Hailey Baldwin Says She’s ‘Beyond Excited’ in First Public Comments About Justin Bieber Engagement

Hailey Baldwin said she is “beyond excited” about her engagement to Justin Bieber in her first interview since Beiber proposed to her in July.

“I’m beyond excited,” Baldwin told Australia’s Stellar magazine, reports E! News.

Baldwin, 21, said she is also not overly concerned with the scrutiny that comes with being engaged to one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

“I don’t think it’s affected me really,” the model said. “I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life.”

Still, Baldwin did shut off the comment sections on her new Instagram posts, although fans of Bieber’s ex Selenda Gomez still use Baldwin’s old Instagram posts to air their grievances.

In the Stellar interview, Baldwin also joked about her hidden talent. “I think everyone knows about it now. It is opening beer bottles with my teeth,” she said.

Although the Stellar interview is her first since the engagement, Baldwin has appeared on the covers of Vogue Japan and Vogue Mexico. Her Vogue Mexico cover prominently featured the huge engagement ring Bieber gave her.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin got engaged in early July during a trip to the Bahamas, just a few weeks after they reunited. The two have known each other since 2011 and dated off and on between 2014 and 2016, while Bieber was still in his off and on again relationship with Gomez. They were spotted everywhere together in May and June, culminating with the engagement in the Bahamas.

A few days after the engagement news broke, Bieber confirmed the good news with a long Instagram statement.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple,” Bieber wrote. “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Baldwin and Bieber reportedly plan to get married in 2019, according to TMZ‘s sources. Kim Basinger, Baldwin’s aunt and Alec Baldwin’s ex-wife, told Us Weekly their bridal party is already picked. Baldwin’s sister Alaia is planning the wedding with Ireland Baldwin, Basinger said.

