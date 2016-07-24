Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston Face Swaps With Blake Shelton

(Photo: Instagram / Gwen Stefani)

Kingston Rossdale must be picking up some comedy tips from Blake Shelton because he is one funny kid.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's oldest son took over his mom's Snapchat on Saturday night and seemed to have a lot of fun playing with the different filters.

He used the dog filter and cowboy one as well, but our favorite is his Faceswap video swapping faces with his mom's boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

The 10-year-old filmed himself singing Shelton's hit song "God Gave Me You," while giving a singing with a little country accent.

Shelton, 40, has been bonding with Stefani's boys and was in attendance at Kingston's birthday in May. He took the preteen on a helicopter ride after going on a fishing trip.