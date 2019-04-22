Gwen Stefani Steps Out in Leopard Print for Easter With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is known for her sense of style, and the singer showed off her fashion sense again this weekend when she attended an Easter church service with boyfriend Blake Shelton on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The No Doubt singer wore a leopard print coat, beige turtleneck, black skirt and camel-colored thigh-high boots for the service, accessorizing with fishnet tights and red nail polish. Stefani attended the mass with Shelton, her parents and her three sons, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail also show the star carrying a Louis Vuitton bag, with Stefani’s signature red lip absent as the matched her neutral makeup to her outfit. Shelton, wearing a blue plaid shirt and jeans, was seen accompanying two of the boys, with Zuma sporting a pair of cowboy boots along with his khaki suit.

Stefani recently wore her version of cowboy boots while on a date with Shelton to Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California, last weekend.

In photos shared by Country Living, Stefani can be seen wearing a pair of open-toed heels which resemble cowboy boots from the ankle up. She paired them with a denim, khaki and leather jacket, polka-dot top, denim skirt and fishnet tights. The mom of three carried a black clutch and again wore fishnet tights, putting her blonde hair in a high ponytail and finishing the look with red lipstick.

The couple was joined by Shelton’s fellow country star Luke Bryan, with Stefani documenting the evening on her Instagram Story as the men made a few NSFW jokes.

“Got my balls out. Got my balls out! Take it!” Shelton said in one clip, with Bryan chiming in, “One nut. Blake pulls one nut out.”

“Okay, I’m not posting that,” Stefani said, though she clearly changed her mind.

Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015, after Stefani split from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale and Shelton split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert.

During an appearance on the Today show in December, Stefani told Natalie Morales that she and Shelton are taking their relationship day by day and enjoying the moment.

“I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life,” she said. “I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can,” she said. “I never thought I would get this moment, so it’s just really special.”

