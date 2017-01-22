Watch: Gwen Stefani Joins Blake Shelton Onstage for a Surprise Performance in Mexico

When Blake Shelton starts his encore covering Footloose, then brings out his girlfriend Gwen Stefani and then does almost an hour overtime karaoke with Luke Bryan and Little Big Town – h.o.l.y crap that was amazing !!!! #GwenStefani #CrashMyPlaya #Mexico A video posted by Jessica Edwards (@jlauren289) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took their power couple status to the stage this week during Luke Bryan’s show in Mexico.

According to E! News, during Saturday night’s show at the Crash My Playa event Shelton brought his lady onstage to sing a cover of “Footloose” and “Hella Good” from her band No Doubt’s album back in 2001.

Stefani even shared a couple photos and videos on Snapchat to show that she was having the time of her life with her boyfriend in Mexico.

When Bryan came back out on stage he gave Stafani a shoutout during his song “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).”

Shelton and Stefani have been dating for a little over a year and are fresh off of spending the holidays with their families together, as well as hitting up the People’s Choice Awards.

“I’ve got a lot of people to thank. All the people that voted for me. Thank you so much,” Shelton said to the crowd.”And thanks the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani, who is sitting out there.”

It seems as though the couple is still living their fairytale love life, while we are all just sitting here watching.

