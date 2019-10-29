Gwen Stefani Enjoys Son’s Football Game While Wearing Okie Hat in Honor of Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for around four years, which is more than enough time for the two stars to adopt a few of each other’s favorite things. On Saturday, Stefani was seen attending her 13-year-old son Kingston’s football game while wearing an “Okie” hat, paying homage to her boyfriend’s home state of Oklahoma.

The mom of three paired the gray cap with a graphic t-shirt, a beaded tie-dye jacket by Valentino, gray leggings, yellow and white Western-inspired ankle booties and black sunglasses while carrying an Off-White bag with the brand’s signature yellow strap. Photos of Stefani’s look were obtained by the Daily Mail. Kingston’s 11-year-old brother Zuma was also on hand to cheer him on, as were Stefani’s parents, Patti and Dennis Stefani. Their daughter enjoyed some popcorn and sparkling water as her eldest child scored a touchdown that helped his team win the game.

While Stefani and Shelton are reported to have just purchased a home together in Los Angeles, the couple has spent a large amount of time at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma over the course of their years together. The “God’s Country” singer also has a lakefront vacation home in his home state.

“There’s something about going to Oklahoma that fulfills a need inside me that I didn’t even know I had,” Stefani told Travel Girl. “It’s a need for space, nature and freedom. You don’t really think about it until you have the freedom of going somewhere like Oklahoma where it’s just miles of untouched nature and it’s so beautiful.”

“It’s really something I didn’t even know I was craving,” she continued. “I feel really blessed to travel there. It’s a place where I can unwind, just have fun and not think about anything. My family really enjoys it as well.”

The No Doubt singer added to Marie Claire that along with her own family members, Shelton’s sister and her children often join them in the Sooner State.

“It’s very tribal. Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids,” she said. “We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATVs. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real.”

Over the years, the couple has made it a tradition to spend Thanksgiving at Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, and last year, Stefani, Kingston, Zuma and her youngest son, 5-year-old Apollo, headed down South along with Stefani’s sister and niece.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg