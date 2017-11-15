Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Is the ‘Perfect’ Sexiest Man Alive

Blake Shelton was crowned People magazine’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive, but it appears the title wasn’t news to girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

“I guess I’ve been kissing the # sexiestmanalive all this time but @people I knew that allready!!” Stefani tweeted on Wednesday alongside a photo of the pair kissing.

The singer, who has been dating Shelton for two years, told People that her man is “perfect” for the title.

“Somebody that is funny and has a sense of humor is sexy — that’s the No. 1 thing,” she said.

“[He’s] somebody that is at the top of their game and talented and genuine and cool and generous and just not self-aware at all — completely a man.”

Stefani noted that despite his talents, the sexiest thing about Shelton is his heart.

“It’s interesting because I don’t think any of those things like beauty or sexy or whatever way you want to describe humans is necessarily a physical thing that people are attracted to,” she explained. “It’s all about the heart, and he has that big ol’ gigantic heart in there, so he’s quite an attractive human. I’m not the only one that thinks it!”

The star added that Shelton doesn’t even know how good-looking he really is.

“He doesn’t even know how cute he is,” she said. “[He]’s cocky but only because he’s a cowboy!”

Stefani also shared her definition of sexy with Entertainment Tonight.

“What defines sexy?” she asked. “I think somebody that is humble, kind, down to earth, talented, on the top of their game, should I keep going?”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @gwenstefani