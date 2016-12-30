Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Have Dance Party With Their Families

familyyyyy 😭💖💕🌻❤ #gwenstefani #blakeshelton #familygoals #maroon5 #zumarossdale #kingstonrossdale A video posted by ems (@gwen.vogue) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:22pm PST

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are dancing in the New Year!

The adorable couple gathered their families at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch for some holiday fun that turned into a party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The whole group got into the celebratory spirit, dancing around to some upbeat songs and recording silly videos.

The videos featured Stefani’s kids, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, as well as her brother, Todd Stefani, his wife Jennifer Stefani and their children. Shelton’s sister Endy Intieri also joined in with her husband and kids.

Of course their playlist featured one of Stefani’s songs, “What U Workin’ With?” from the Trolls soundtrack that she did with Justin Timberlake. They also broke it down to Maroon 5 and Kendrick Lamar’s “Don’t Wanna Know” and Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.”

It appears both these families got the dancing and music genes!

Related:

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Cozy up in Oklahoma Over Labor Day Weekend

Blake Shelton Puts on ‘Private Show’ For Gwen Stefani’s Family on Christmas Eve

Blake Shelton Admits Gwen Stefani ‘Saved My Life’ and Calls Their Relationship ‘Perfect’