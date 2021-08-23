Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Celebrate Her Son Zuma's 13th Birthday

✖

Gwen Stefani's son Zuma celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend, turning 13 years old. Stefani marked the occasion on Instagram, posting a sweet tribute to her son that included a photo of Zuma as a baby as well as a current snap of the teen.

"happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby," she wrote. "we love u so much!! gx." The No Doubt singer also documented her family's celebration on her Instagram Story, posting a number of throwback shots of Zuma as well as a photo of herself with Zuma, her other two sons, Kingston, 15, and Apollo, 7, and their stepdad, Blake Shelton. The special celebration comes almost two months after the family celebrated another important day when Stefani and Shelton married at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

TMZ reports that Stefani's sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, all had special roles in the ceremony — Kingston and Zuma were the ones to make the ceremony official, signing off as witnesses on their mom and stepfather's marriage certificate. Apollo didn't appear on the official paperwork, but he also participated in the ceremony by reading a Bible verse with his brothers.

The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated the wedding, shared that detail during an episode of the Today show when Craig Melvin asked, "Did the boys have a part in a ceremony over the weekend?" He replied, "Yeah, they did. Yes," later adding, "They did a reading. Yeah, they split up first Corinthians 13."

(Photo: Instagram / Gwen Stefani)

Along with the reading, the boys were present throughout the ceremony thanks to the embroidery on their mom's veil, which featured their names as well as "Blake" and "Gwen" bordered by two white roses. In February, Shelton told KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather that he takes parenting Stefani's sons "very serious, but I also have a blast with it."

"I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time, because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing," he continued. "I can't imagine my life without these kids now." The Oklahoma native added that his relationship with his own stepfather is a blueprint he'd like to follow. "I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes," he shared. "I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."