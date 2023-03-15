'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Reveals Engagement

Jeanine Mason is getting married! The Roswell, New Mexico star and Grey's Anatomy alum, 32, announced Thursday that she's engaged, although she's left the identity of her fiancé a secret for now. Sharing a black-and-white image of her kissing her husband in a New York City subway station, Mason wrote in the caption simply, "Always knew I'd find you in New York, fiancé. What a wild thing this love!"

Mason's friends and former co-stars were quick to congratulate her in the comments. "WHAAAAAAAT OH MY GAAAAAAD. Congratulations my darling girl. X," Florence Pugh commented under the engagement post, to which Mason replied, "love you my Flo!" Roswell, New Mexico alum Tyler Blackburn and Amber Midthunder also made sure to send their love, with Blackburn commenting, "Omg!!! Congrats you angel!" and Midthunder writing, "Beauty on beauty on beauty. so happy for you sister." Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary chimed in, "Congratulations!!!" as Upload's Zainab Johnson echoed, "Yay congratulations!!!"

Mason first stepped into the spotlight in 2009 when she was crowned the champion of So You Think You Can Dance Season 5, and would go on to embrace her acting skills on shows like Grace and Frankie, Trolls: TrollsTopia, NCIS: Los Angeles and Criminal Minds. Mason appeared in a recurring Grey's Anatomy role as Dr. Sam Bello in Season 14 and most notably starred as Liz Ortecho in the CW's series Roswell, New Mexico for four seasons.

In Roswell, New Mexico's final episode, Max, played by Nathan Parsons, went through a portal in hopes of saving the world so he could return and live happily ever after with Liz. The show also brought in Shiri Appleby, who played Liz in the original Roswell for the series finale, as the cast wrapped up an emotional end to their four-season run.

"I don't know how a girl can get so lucky," Mason wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you to all the artists, technicians, powers that be and aliens that lent a little of their magic to our show. I will love you forever for it. And to all of you, for the last four years in the desert. Here's to a lifetime of being confused for [Midthunder] & being called [Michael Vlamis], wouldn't want it any other way."