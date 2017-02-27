‘Gossip Girl’ Star Gets Hitched in Surprise Ceremony

Congrats to a couple beautiful people ❤ A post shared by Darren Will (@smileoutofhell) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:06am PST

Looks like Lonely Boy finally found his happily ever after!

Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley is a married man, E! News reports. The actor exchanged vows with Domino Kirke in a courthouse wedding on Monday afternoon in Brooklyn. Domino is the sister of Girls actress Jemima Kirke.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Several of the couple’s family and friends witnessed the ceremony and shared photos from the event on social media.

Badgley wore a navy suit with a black tie, while Kirke looked stunning in a white, long-sleeved lace dress and carried a bouquet of pastel-colored flowers.

MORE: ‘Gossip Girl’s’ Sam Page Welcomes First Child

One of their friends shared a photo of the happy couple, writing, “Congrats to a couple beautiful people.”

Kirke’s other sister, Lola, shared a photo with the bride and spoke about her courthouse wedding fashion.

“When someone gets married in a courthouse, it’s really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer,” she wrote. “Here, I try a look simply called ‘Pants,’ as Cassius goes for ‘That Dude from #incubus’ and Jemima experiments with ‘Off to Therapy!’ Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you.”

Congratulations to the beaming newlyweds!

If you have an upcoming wedding and are still looking for a gift, be sure to check out our Womanista Approved list of fabulous wedding gifts on a budget.

Related:

Penn Badgley Almost Unrecognizable With New Look

Blake Lively Opens Up About ‘Learning to Love’ Her Body After Having 2 Kids