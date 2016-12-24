Goo Goo Dolls’ Frontman John Rzeznik Welcomes Baby Girl

Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik has welcomed a baby girl, meet Liliana Carella! https://t.co/HmkFlL7Kdp pic.twitter.com/xSXIHIU9fU — E! News (@enews) December 23, 2016

Baby makes three for Goo Goo Dolls’ member John Rzeznik and Melina Gallo!

According to E! News, Liliana Carella graced her presence into the world weighing 7lbs., 9 oz.

“Mama and baby are gorgeous and healthy,” the new dad gushed. “What more could I ask for?”

Rzeznik announced back in November via a Facebook Live chat that he was expecting a little one. “I’m ready. I’m ready for action,” he joked. “I’ve been an uncle my whole life, but I’ve never been a dad…I’m sleeping in two-hour shifts [to prepare].”

The two began dating back in 2005 and tied the knot in 2013 in Malibu, California.

