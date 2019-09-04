Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Son Wyatt Weds ‘As the World Turns’ Alum Meredith Hagner

Wyatt Russell is officially a married man! Russell and his now wife, Meredith Hagner, tied the knot over the holiday weekend in Aspen, Colorado at his mother Goldie Hawn‘s home. Both his mom and dad, Kurt Russell were in attendance according to PEOPLE, as well as, sister Kate Hudson and brother Oliver Hudson.

The wedding was Western theme as the pair were photographed celebrating before the nuptials in matching outfits. Both wearing cowboy hats and navy blue shirts, with Russell in Khaki pants and Hagner in a pair of high-waisted pants.

On Saturday, Russell posed with his siblings for a family photo while Hudson sported a pleated short dress with a flower pattern, while Oliver wore a form-fitting gray vest over a long-sleeved navy blue shirt. The newlyweds said “I do” just eight months after Russell, 33, proposed to Hagner, 32, in Colorado during the holidays.

The sweet photo showed the actress in Russell’s arms with her legs around his waist.

“Christmas is huge in our family, it’s just something that is really a big deal to use,” Russell told PEOPLE. “Santa is the centerpiece of Christmas, it is the one time of the year that we are all able to get together for a good, long period of time, and have all of the things that all families have.”

“We have great joy, great tears, meltdowns, arguments, great laughter,” he continued. “It is a wonderful period of time, and we happen to be lucky enough where we are in a great setting in Colorado, and it is a beautiful place to be.”

The couple met and fell in love back in 2016 when both were on set filming Folk Hero & Funny Guy.

As for Hudson, she and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed their first child, Rani Rose, together in October. Hudson is also the other to 15-year-old son Ryder Robinson from her previous relationship with Chris Robinson, and 7-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy from her other relationship with Matt Bellamy.

Recently, she took to the Instagram to share a sweet photo of she and her daughter twinning with their cute outfits.