Tour Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Luxurious Los Angeles Mansion

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell live like the Hollywood royalty they are. Thanks to Hawn's Instagram page, fans can get a look inside their luxurious home in Los Angeles. Hawn, 75, and Russell, 70, have been living in their current home since at least 2017 after they sold their Palisades Riviera estate for $6.9 million in 2017. They also have homes in New York and Aspen, Colorado.

Russell and Hawn started dating in 1983 and starred together in Swing Shift (1984), Overboard (1987), and Disney's The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band (1968). They also starred in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles movies, playing Santa and Mrs. Claus. Hawn and Russell have one son together, Wyatt Russell, who recently starred in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The two famously never married and that is unlikely to change.

"For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have," Russell told PEOPLE last year. "It’s not about the marriage. It’s about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together," Hawn later added. "And that’s a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You’ve got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling." Scroll on for a tour of the home Russell and Hawn share, through photos Hawn has shared on Instagram.