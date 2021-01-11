Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Expand Their Family With Rescue Puppy

✖

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have added an adorable new member to the family! The actress, 75, revealed that she and her longtime partner, 69, added another rescue dog to their pack of four, sharing a photo with the new pup, whom they named Roy, possibly as a reference Hawn and Russell's 1987 movie together, Overboard.

In the photo, Hawn looks lovingly at her tiny puppy while they play in the grass. Look what Santa rescued for me," she wrote in the caption. "Introducing Roy Hawn Russell #GoodBoyRoy." Actress January Jones put into words many fans' thoughts when she commented, "Gimme that puppy!!!"

Hawn and Russell have been together for 37 years now after meeting while filming the 1983 movie Swing Shift. While the two have become one of Hollywood's favorite couples, Hawn told PEOPLE last month of their long-lasting romance, "You’ve just got to want to be together. I don’t think there’s any way other than do it."

Russell recalled to the magazine that when he first saw Hawn on set, he was "impressed with Goldie visually" before they made a deeper connection. "But then you get to know somebody and you begin to find that, yeah, you do share things in common deeply. Hey, listen, it goes where it goes," he explained.

The two never married during their time together, but have a close family consisting of son Wyatt Russell, 34, and their children from previous marriages — Russell’s son Boston and Hawn’s children, Kate, 41, and Oliver Hudson, 44. "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have," said Russell. "I don’t know. 40 years isn’t enough to finally say, 'Well I guess...'"

Hawn agrred, "Well, we’re not at 40 years yet. Our children got married. I mean, they didn’t not get married. Oliver’s very happily married and Wyatt’s very happily married. Katie got married once and that didn’t work, and she’s with this most amazing human and I don’t know if she’ll marry again. The point is that we all tried marriage and sometimes, marriage doesn’t work."

The two have no desire to walk down the aisle. "It’s OK. It’s not about the marriage. It’s about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together," Hawn continued. "And that’s a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You’ve got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."