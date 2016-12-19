‘Glee’ Star Dean Geyer Is Engaged to ‘Code Black’ Actress Jillian Murray

(Photo: Twitter / @busymumsmag)

Congratulations are in order to Dean Geyer and Jillian Murray because they just got engaged!

Geyer, best known for his role as Brody Weston on Glee, proposed to his girlfriend of six years, actress Jillian Murray, PEOPLE reports.

According to a rep for the couple, Geyer was planning on popping the question during their annual holiday trip Down Under, but changed his plans when he found out Murray couldn’t make the trip.

“He had to quickly change the plans and decided he wanted to do it in a photo booth,” the rep tells PEOPLE. “He knew he could get the pictures but still have it be a private moment.”

“So after attending a Broadway play, he took her to a photo booth and got down on one knee while the camera was flashing so they could capture the moment forever with Jillian’s dream ring, a flawless 2 carat diamond.”

How cute! Congratulations again to the happy couple.