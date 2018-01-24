Genie Bouchard Returns to Super Bowl for Another Date With Bet Guy

During last year’s Super Bowl, Genie Bouchard made an unlikely bet with a fan on Twitter, promising to go on a date with him if the Patriots won. When they did, she kept her promise, and it looks like the two have made a genuine bond, as they’re heading to Super Bowl LII together next month.

If you somehow missed this story, things weren’t looking good for the Pats last year when tennis star Genie Bouchard tweeted “I knew Atlanta would win btw.” An ambitious fan named John Goehrke responded, saying “if patriots win we go on a date?”

“Sure,” Bouchard replied, and the rest is history. The Patriots made a characteristically incredible comeback, and not long after, Bouchard and Goehrke went out to a Brooklyn Nets came together.

The seemingly impossible connection didn’t end there though. The two were seen together several more times throughout the year, and Bouchard even posted a picture of Goehrke lying beside her on her couch. The day after that, they were photographed together on a beach in Miami. While the nature of their relationship is unclear, the two of them are clearly more than just mutual Twitter followers.

The NFL didn’t fail to notice the blossoming relationship they helped spark, and on Monday, the NFL Canada account publicly invited the pair of them to attend Super Bowl LII as the league’s guests.

“OMG. Back to where it all began?! And with the @Patriots too?! I’m in! What do you say @punslayintwoods?” Bouchard responded, calling out Goehrke.

OMG. Back to where it all began?! And with the @Patriots too?! I’m in! What do you say @punslayintwoods? https://t.co/6Pfh7QNjtm — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 23, 2018



“This keeps getting better. I’m in!” he wrote.

Many fans thought Bouchard was crazy for taking a chance on Goehrke, who is a 20-year-old student from Missouri. She knew virtually nothing about him, but honored their Twitter wager anyway.

“I got lucky,” she said simply when reporters from TMZ caught up with them after their first date.

For sports fans, the couple has become emblematic. The news that the NFL had invited them back to this year’s Super Bowl caused a frenzy, and prompted many to say they’d be tweeting their celebrity crushes more often from now on.