Gavin Rossdale Opens up About Split From Gwen Stefani

(Photo: Twitter / @SENATOR_Malta)

Gavin Rossdale still has a lot to say about his ex-wife, Gwen Stefani. The former couple may have ended their almost 13-year marriage in 2015, but the rocker still thinks his ex-wife is “incredible.”

According to PEOPLE, the 51-year-old opened up to Fabulous magazine about their very publicized split, which included rumors of Rossdale’s affair with the couple’s nanny, admitting he wasn’t happy about going through a divorce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not…but here we are,” Rossdale said. “Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Rossdale said that while many good things came out of their marriage, there’s a lot he would have done differently.

“I know we all wish that, but we can’t, so I have to deal with reality,” he said. “you can’t not have regrets and be human at the same time,” he said.

“We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious.”

Rossdale said the two are still committed to being amicable co-parents.

Related:

Gavin Rossdale Talks Co-Parenting With Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale Says It’s Time to ‘Move on’ After Divorce From Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani on Gavin Rossdale Split: ‘It’s a Really Good, Juicy Story’