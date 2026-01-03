Game Show Host Gets Engaged on New Year’s Eve

A game show host celebrated the new year with an engagement.

Ify Nwadiwe, host of Dropout’s Um, Actually, shared on Instagram on Friday that he popped the question at a New Year’s Eve party.

The comedian posted a carousel of photos from the party of him and now-fiancée, Emily Louise. In some of the photos, Nwadiwe was showing off the ring to friends, whose reactions were priceless. Of course, the reactions didn’t beat Louise’s, who was as happy as ever to ring in the new year with a fiancé, surrounded by friends.

In July, the couple celebrated their third anniversary, and Louise marked the special occasion with a sweet tribute on Instagram. Alongside a series of photos from throughout their relationship, she quoted a Maria Giesbrecht poem, “‘I climb into my bathtub the same way I fell in love with you first dipping my toes in and then everything else, all at once. Which is to say I know nothing of slowness. I climb into my bathtub the same way I’ll keep loving you. Until my skin is wrinkled.’” And then shared a sweet message to Nwadiwe.

“happy anniversary, my cutie boy,” Louise wrote. “@ifynwadiwe you are my favorite person to eat with, to do the mundane with, to adventure with, to learn & grow with, to live life with. you’re the best.”

(Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Magnolia Pictures)

Meanwhile, as of February 2024, Nwadiwe has been hosting Um, Actually on Dropout. Created by Mike Trapp, the series premiered in 2018 after starting out as a web series in 2015. Um, Actually is a pop culture quiz competition where contestants have to provide corrections to statements about film, television, literature, graphic novels, video games, tabletop roleplaying games, and other forms of media. 10 seasons have aired, with the latest episode premiering in July 2025.

As of now, it’s unknown if and when new episodes of Um, Actually will premiere on Dropout, but it seems like Ify Nwadiwe is going to be focused on other things, such as a wedding. 2026 is already looking to be a good year for him and his fiancée, and this next chapter for them is only just beginning. And from the looks of their friends’ reaction to the ring, they have quite the support and maybe even a wedding party.