‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Admits She and Joe Jonas Broke up Briefly Prior to Wedding

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas might look happily in love today after their surprise wedding after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas earlier this month, but the actress said they briefly broke up before exchanging vows.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times published before the Game of Thrones series finale, she said the two broke up for a day. She called the short split “the worst day of our lives,” adding, “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.’”

Turner, 23, said she was going through a difficult time when they first met in 2016. The DNCE co-founder, 29, told Turner she had to learn to love herself before she could love him.

“I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell [when we first met in 2016],” she recalled, notes Entertainment Tonight. “He was like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress said Jonas has offered unconditional love, and they have connected over their taste of fame.

“Happiness has just trumped it all,” she told The Times. “You want to be normal, to go out without the fear of people hounding you, but if I’m happy then I’m not going to give that up to be private.”

For the past decade, Turner has starred on Game of Thrones as Sansa Stark, whose perseverance on the small screen has been a major influence on Turner’s real life.

“She’s taught me resilience because we both kind of started out wide-eyed. Me not realizing what the industry really was, her not realizing what the world of Westeros really was,” she said. “Going into it blindly, figuring it out, going through some ups and some downs, for both of us.”

Turner said it might sound “stupid” to others, but plating Sansa has helped her get through the toughest moments of her life.

Then again, there is still some part of her that wishes she did not go through adolescence in public. She was only 14 years old when production began on the series.

“Having your adolescence being displayed in public, that’s something I really wish hadn’t happened. Being in the age of social media when that’s happening, I think I would be a much saner person if I hadn’t been documented from 13 – your most awkward, uncomfortable, unsure-of-yourself years,” she told The Times, via The Independent.

Outside Game of Thrones, Turner is also famous for playing Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse and the upcoming Dark Phoenix, which opens on June 7.

Game of Thrones‘ last episode airs on HBO Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

