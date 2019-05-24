‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Possibly Reveals Second Wedding Date

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has possibly revealed a second wedding date for herself and Joe Jonas.

The couple were married in a small, private ceremony in the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas but have previously said that they are planning to have a more official wedding sometime this year in France.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While sitting down with British talk show host Graham Norton, Turner was asked if she is “having a big party,” to what replied, “Potentially.”

The host then jokingly turned to the camera and said, “I didn’t sign anything. It’s in France! 15th of July! Just outside Montpellier. … I have no idea.”

Turner responded by saying with a laugh, “That was a pretty good guess,” thus implying that the ceremony may take place sometime around the middle of July.

Now that Game of Thrones has concluded, Turner likely has more time to devote to planning her second wedding. The actress played Sansa Stark on the series for eight seasons, but it recently aired its series finale.

Warning! Major spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones Season 8

She recently spoke to the New York Times about her feelings on the end of the iconic series, saying, “I don’t know. This whole time I felt like I’ve been prepared for it, and now that it’s come to the day and it’s over, it feels horrible. And, I’m doing a press day for my new movie but everyone keeps asking me about how I feel, and I just want to cry.”

Regarding the finale episode, she revealed at the time that she had not seen it.

“I haven’t actually watched it yet because I was alone when it came out, and I truly can’t be alone to watch it. But I read the script and I acted in it, so I kind of know what happens.”

Regarding she character’s brother Bran becoming “King Bran the Broken,” Turner said, “I suppose it was unexpected but it makes a lot of sense. The best way for us to move into the future is to look at our past and try to not make those mistakes that we did in the past. And he’s the one person that knows everything, so it does make sense. It feels like he would be an incredibly fair ruler.”

Game of Thrones has officially ended, but fans with an HBO subscription can re-watch the series anytime through the HBO Go or HBO Now apps.